Covid rate in North Inishowen jumps to 8th highest nationwide

New figures show that the region now has the eighth highest Covid incidence rate nationwide and the highest in Donegal.

The data which covers the 14 days up to last Monday November 1st shows both increases and decreases in other electoral areas in the county.

There’s been a significant jump in the rate in North Inishowen, now standing at 1167 and 198 new cases, compared with a previous rate of 849.

South Inishowen also recorded a rise, going from a rate of 398 to 527 and 118 new cases.

Milford saw an increase too with 81 new cases and a rate of 588 compared with 436 previously.

Letterkenny recorded a slight fall with 160 new cases and a rate of 537 compared with 567 previously.

A decrease was also recorded in Lifford/Stranorlar with 110 new cases and a rate of 425 compared with a previous rate of 545.

Glenties recorded a rise with 184 new cases and a rate of 769 compared with a previous rate of 732.

While Donegal recorded a fall with 188 cases and a rate of 710 compared with 883 previously.