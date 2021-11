A Donegal Deputy is calling on the Government to expand the SUSI student grant scheme, to help more people attending college whose families earn some the lowest incomes in the country.

Deputy Thomas Pringle says that eligibility for a SUSI "top-up" grant should be expanded to all those attending third level education that currently earn less than €24,000 a year.

He believes that the current social welfare requirements to qualify for the top-up should be scrapped: