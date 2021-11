3,903 new cases of Covid 19-have been recorded in the past 24 hours in the Republic of Ireland.

It's the highest number of cases reported on a single day since January and the peak of the virus here.

That case number comes as Government have warned of cases breaching the 4,000 per day mark in the coming days.

The latest figures also show there are 463 people in hospitals with the virus, while there are now 76 patients in ICU - down 14 from yesterday.