Watch / Listen: The Score Special 04/11/21

On this week's extended Score programme, Oisin Kelly looks ahead to a huge weekend of sport.

We preview the Donegal Senior County Final as we hear from both the Naomh Conaill and St Eunan’s camps plus former Dr Maguire winners, John Gildea, Martin McHugh and Brendan Kilcoyne give us their pre-match expert views.

There’s also previews of Donegal Intermediate Final between Cloughaneely and Dungloe while Michael McMullan looks at the Derry Senior Football Championship Final.

Not forgetting the big derby, Former Finn Harps keeper Gavin Cullen and Kevin McLaughlin of the Derry Journal give us their input to Friday’s Finn Harps Derry City Premier Division clash.

