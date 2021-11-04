“Significant and unrelenting” pressure on health service – HSE CEO

The head of the HSE says the current levels of Covid-19 are causing "significant and unrelenting" pressure on the health service.

There are 458 people in hospital with the virus - that's down 29 on this day last week, but still a rise on two weeks ago.

90 Covid patients are now in intensive care units - and over half of those haven't been vaccinated.

As of the latest available data, there are now 18 Covid-positive patients receiving treatment at Letterkenny University Hospital - with 4 of those patients admitted to LUH's ICU.

Paul Reid says while hospital figures may be starting to stabilise, it's too early to know if that's a trend that will continue with ever-rising case numbers: