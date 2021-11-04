Pharmacies disposing out-of-date vaccines as they can’t administer boosters – Pharmacist

A leading pharmacist in Donegal says that his pharmacies are now being made to dump vials of out-of-date Covid-19 vaccines, in part because pharmacies have not been allowed to participate in the booster vaccination programme.

Director of Healthwise Pharmacies James Cassidy says that at one pharmacy of his alone, there were 6 vials of Covid-19 vaccines dumped as they were past their use-by date - enough for 24 doses.

He says that even though his own pharmacy staff are eligible for a booster vaccination as frontline healthcare workers - they still can't get a booster dose in their own pharmacies...