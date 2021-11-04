Most elective surgeries being cancelled from Donegal to Galway

Covid 19 continues to impact people waiting on elective surgeries, with a 77% increase in the seven-day average over the past three weeks.

It now stands at 2,612 - compared to 1,477 on October 13th.

NPHET says the future is 'very uncertain' and is urging people to reduce their social contacts immediately.

Only a small amount of elective surgeries are going ahead in the Saolta Group, which runs seven HSE hospitals in the west, including Letterkenny and Sligo.

Chief executive Tony Canavan the majority of operations from Donegal to Galway are being cancelled, due to the Covid surge..........