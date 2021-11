Concern has been expressed after it emerged that the cabinet will not now sign off on a revised Mica redress scheme on Tuesday next.

The following Tuesday, November 16th is now the more likely date.

On today's Nine Til Noon Show, Mica Action Group PRO Michael Doherty told Greg Hughes that the delay is down to the reaction to a weekend leak that payments would be capped at €350,000 per household.

He says the reaction has forced Minister Darragh O'Brien back to the drawing board.........