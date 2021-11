Finn Harps U21's took the points in the Wednesday evening's Ulster Senior League tie, coming from behind to beat Derry City Reserves 2-1 at the Letterkenny Community Centre.

Sean McDermott had Derry ahead in the opening minutes of the game while a Damien Duffy penalty leveled matters on the half hour.

Jamie Harris then hit the winner for Harps on 55 minutes.

The USL's next game is on Saturday when Bonagee United travel to Gortakeegan to play Monaghan United.