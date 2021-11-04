Donegal farmers already acting in a sustainable way – Flanagan

A Midlands North West MEP says farming sustainability is not a zero sum game, where environmental action comes at a cost to the farmer.

Luke Ming Flanagan says Taoiseach Michael Martin has been making the right noises at the COP 26, and Minister Charlie McConalouge must now match the rhetoric and fine words with actions in the ongoing CAP discussions.

Most importantly, Mr Flanagan says there must be honest dialogue with farmers, which recognises that while the dairy herd is growing, the suckler herd is reducing.

He says Donegal farmers are already acting in a sustainable way, and that means the county will benefit from the ECO schemes in CAP.........