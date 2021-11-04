Darragh Kelly to make pro MMA debut

A huge night lies ahead for two north west MMA fighters on Friday.

Moville man Darragh Kelly will make his professional fighting debut on the Bellator 270 card at Dublin's 3Arena.

Kelly who steps up having been unbeaten in nine amateur fights and is training under Conor McGregor's coach John Kavanagh will take on Junior Morgan in the prelims.

Morgan goes into the lightweight contest with three pro wins already to his name. The Kelly-Morgan fight is expected to start around 6pm.

Strabane's James Gallagher will also see action against American Patcy Mix in the bantamweight main event.

Their fight was originally to take place in May but Gallagher who has not fought in almost a year had to postpone due to a shoulder injury.

A sixteenth win for Gallagher would bring him closer to a world title shot.

