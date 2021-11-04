Cloughaneely v Dungloe Preview – The Managers

Saturday's Donegal Intermediate Final will be contested by Dungloe and Cloughaneely with the huge prize of senior football for the winners.

For Cloughaneely, it's a case of third time lucky, the men from Falcarragh have lost the last two finals to St Naul's and Aodh Rua.

Manager Michael Lynch has been telling Tom Comack he hopes this time they can get that elusive win:

Dungloe were relegated to Intermediate last year but the Rosses Park side now have an opportunity to bounce straight back to the top flight.

Dessie Gallagher has guided them to the brink of returning to the senior ranks, He told Oisin Kelly a victory would top a brilliant recent winning period for the club:

Cloughaneely v Dungloe in the Intermediate Football Final will be LIVE on Highland this Saturday afternoon from the 3pm throw in. Join Pauric Hilferty and Martin McHugh for full match commentary in association with Boyce’s Centra Falcarragh – Stay Local and Support Local.