3,024 new ROI Covid-19 cases – third day in a row over 3,000

Over 3,000 cases of Covid-19 have been reported today, for the third day in a row.

Today's figure is 3,024, but it's an estimate due to a technical issue.

458 Covid patients are in hospital, down two from yesterday, while the ICU figure is up four, to 90.

Waterford has the highest 14-day incidence rate in the country, followed by Carlow and Longford.

County Donegal's 14-day incidence rate is very slightly above the national average - the 14-day rate of the virus in Donegal is now 677 cases per 100,000 people, compared to the national average of 676.