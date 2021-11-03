Watch: County Final Countdown – Rory Kavanagh

St Eunan's will reignite their county final rivalry with Naomh Conaill this Sunday when the old rivals clash for the Dr Maguire Cup.

The sides have met in four deciders with it split two wins each ahead of their fifth final meeting.

St Eunan's were favourites in most of those but this week go in as underdogs with the Glenties/Fintown men chasing three in a row off and having come through big wins over Gaoth Dobhair and Kilcar.

St Eunan's Manager Rory Kavanagh says its a great occasion for the younger players in his group to experience and knows well that anything can happen on final day:



Naomh Conaill v St Eunan's in the 2021 Donegal Senior Championship Final on Sunday will be LIVE on Highland with Oisin Kelly, Martin McHugh and Brendan Kilcoyne in association with Highland Motors, Letterkenny. See highlandmotors.ie