Watch: County Final Countdown – Martin Regan

Naomh Conail are on the brink of making a huge stamp on the history of Donegal Gaelic Football.

The reigning champions are one win away from taking three in a row senior county titles, to do that they will have to dispose of St. Eunan's in Sunday's decider.

Their Letterkenny opponents were the last team to take three crowns on the bounce in the late nougties while only three other clubs achieved the fate previously - St Joseph's(1970's), MacCumhaills (1960's) and Gaoth Dobhair (1950's & 40's).

It's been a remarkable period for Naomh Conaill who are in a fifth consecutive final and are raging hot favourites to win again after some big performances in the knock stage against Gaoth Dobhair and Kilcar.

Naomh Conaill v St Eunan's in the 2021 Donegal Senior Championship Final on Sunday will be LIVE on Highland with Oisin Kelly, Martin McHugh and Brendan Kilcoyne in association with Highland Motors, Letterkenny. See highlandmotors.ie