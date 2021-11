Derry City came from behind to draw 2-2 with Waterford in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division at the RSC on Tuesday evening.

The Candystrips side struck deep in injury time to secure a point with Cameron McJannett scoring the equaliser.

The point takes Waterford out of the relegation play off place, at the expense of Finn Harps.

For Derry, they are six points off third place Sligo with three games to play.

Derry boss Ruaidhri Higgins felt it was a point they didn't deserve:

