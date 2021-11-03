Noah’s Bed Push raises over €237,000

It's been confirmed this afternoon that Noah’s Bed Push, which took place in August, has raised a total of €237,112 for nine beneficiaries.

The four day initiative, inspired by six year old Noah Gooch, finished at Letterkenny

University Hospital on Sunday August 22nd, with Noah's Dad Lee saying the welcome they received is something he and his wife Claire will cherish forever.

The nine beneficiaries will each receive just over €26,345.

Pictured left to right:

Robert O’Connor, Shaun Doherty, Brian Mc Cracken, Lee Gooch, Denis Ferry, Mary Duffy, Pius Mc Fadden and representing Leslie O’Donnell his wife Sandra.