Minister McConalogue confirms continued commitment to 100% Mica Redress

Minister Charlie McConalogue has confirmed that he remains committed to a 100% Mica Redress Scheme.

The Agriculture Minister while failing to comment on whether a cap of €350,000 would be included in the scheme says his focus is on making sure a scheme that supports all homeowners is passed.

Speculation that such a cap would be included in the revised redress scheme would exclude around 40% of mica affected householders.

Minister McConalogue told the Nine til Noon Show this morning that he continues to engage with Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien to secure a scheme that provides support to all homeowners: