Johnny Kenny puts pen to Sligo deal

Johnny Kenny has signed a new three-year contract with Sligo Rovers.

The 18-year-old has enjoying a stunning debut season as a professional, scoring nine goals in 21 league starts for his hometown club.

He also netted one goal in the Europa Conference League.

Having scored 23 goals at academy level last season, Kenny signed his first pro deal in January and joined Liam Buckley’s first-team squad.

He was on target in nearly all of the pre-season games and such was the impression he made, he started the opening game of the season against Dundalk.

The Riverstown teenager scored his first goal for the club in a 1-0 win over Finn Harps and has scored five in his last eight starts.

The new deal runs until the end of the 2024 season.

Johnny Kenny said: “When I signed my first contract 10 months ago, I was just hoping to get a chance and to start 20 games and score nine goals has been unreal. I really couldn’t have imagined how things have gone.

“I’ve loved it, being in the team and scoring goals, but I can’t play well if the team doesn’t play well.

“There’s been a lot of learn on how to finish games and fitness wise and as the season has gone on, I’ve picked up these things I like to think.

“The lads have been brilliant with me. The likes of Dave Cawley, Greg Bolger and Garry Buckley, they’ve done it all in the league and they’ve been giving me guidance. I also owe a lot to John Mahon as he really helped me this year. He was a big part of me starting off so well and I couldn’t have done it without him.

“I can’t thank Liam Buckley and John Russell enough. Liam has been teaching me every day, he has so much experience that he passes on and has put a lot of faith in me. John is giving me video clips on things I can improve on and that’s what I want. I’ll keep learning from them and listening to Liam and John.

“The season started off so well and we’ve come through a tough time and we just want to push on for the rest of the season. We know what we need to do to finish third and if we could do that, it’s another step forward for the club. In the first games I played they were behind closed doors and now the crowds are back it’s all the more special.

“The goal last Friday against Drogheda in front of 2,000 of our fans was unreal and I just want to keep doing it and keep helping the team in whatever way I can.

“I’ve signed a three-year contract as I know this is my club and I love being here. I want to achieve a lot here if I can and I’m delighted to know that commitment is in place.”