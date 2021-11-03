Immunologist urges regular Antigen testing at home

An immunologist says antigen tests should be free and we should all be using them twice a week.

While Independent TD Verona Murphy believes at least 10 free antigen tests should be posted to every household.

Professor of Immunology at DCU, Christine Loscher, says everyone needs to get used to self-testing..........

Meanwhile, the Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan says a "circuit breaker" lockdown isn't being considered to control rising Covid cases.

NPHET says the level of socialisation is now at the highest level since the pandemic began - and is urging people to "dial it down".

An estimated 3,174 new cases of the virus have been confirmed today - with 56 Covid-related deaths over the last week.