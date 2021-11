Around 10% of eligible people in eight counties remain unvaccinated against Covid-19.

New HSE figures show Donegal has one of the lowest uptake rates with 81.3% of over 12s vaccinated.

However, people availing of the vaccination programme in Northern Ireland may account for a portion of those who did not receive a vaccine in Donegal.

Figures up to the start of last week show Waterford has the highest uptake rate with 96.6% of over 12s fully vaccinated followed by Wexford and Carlow.