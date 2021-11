On this week's Business Matters, Ciaran O'Donnell is joined by Brian Sweeney, Managing Director of The Swilly Group and The Business Hub on Business Park Road in Letterkenny.

After qualifying as an electronic engineer, Brian worked with the Swedish company, Ericsson, for six years before joining the family business on a full-time basis in 2003.

The local company, which was established by his father, Noel, in 1975, currently employs 25 people.

