Bus Eireann Route 30 – Donegal to Dublin cancelled 183 since 2020

Concern has been raised at what's been described as the high number of cancellations on the Bus Éireann Route 30 from Donegal to Dublin, via Enniskillen and Cavan.

After tabling a parliamentary question to Transport Minister Eamon Ryan, Deputy Pearse Doherty was told that the route was cancelled 109 times in 2020, and 74 times so far this year in 2021.

South Donegal Cllr Noel Jordan says these cancellations are often last-minute, leaving Donegal passengers stranded.

Bus Eireann say the cancellations are due to driver shortages, often as a result of Covid 19.

Cllr Jordan says intervention is vital to ensure there are enough relief drivers available to cover the route: