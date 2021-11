Another two young women have spoken out to raise awareness of spiking in Donegal.

The pair claim they were spiked by injection during a night out in the county last weekend during which both began to feel dizzy and nauseous.

Gardai have confirmed that they are investigating a number of incidents recently reported by people who believed they may have been spiked by with a needle or in their drink.

Louise Donnegan and Samantha Doherty spoke of their experience with Greg Hughes today: