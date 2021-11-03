3,174 new Cases in ROI, 995 in NI

The HSE is reporting over 3,174 new Covid 19 cases this afternoon.

56 new Covid related deaths have been notified in the week since last Wednesday, with a total of 5,492 Covid related deaths reported since the start of the pandemic.

North of the border, 995 new coronavirus cases have been reported this afternoon, with nine additional covid related deaths.

378 patients are being treated for the disease in hospitals in Northern Ireland, with 39 in ICU.

86 people with Covid-19 are in intensive care units nationally.

It's the lowest number since October 20th.

Overall, there's 460 Covid-positive patients in hospitals - a drop of eight percent on last Wednesday.

As of 8 o'clock last night, there were 21 Covid patients at Letterkenny University Hospital, three of them in ICU.