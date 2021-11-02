Watch: County Final Countdown – Niall O’Donnell

After a six year wait St Eunan's are back in the senior county final.

This Sunday they face off with holders Naomh Conaill as the Letterkenny side look to get their hands on the Dr Maguire for the first time since 2014.

In their last appearance in the county showpiece they lost to Naomh Conaill twelve months after that success.

St Eunan's have run the Glenties men close in recent semi finals - Captain Niall O'Donnell has been telling Tom Comack he is hopeful this will be the year they can get over the line:

