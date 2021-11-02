Vehicles damaged on outskirts of Letterkenny

A number of vehicles have been damaged on the outskirts of Letterkenny.

Gardaí are investigating a number of criminal damage incidents that occurred at a garage at Ballyboe, Lisnenan over the Bank Holiday Weekend.

A some stage between Saturday the 23rd of October at 4pm and Tuesday the 26th of October at 9.30am four vehicles were damaged at the garage.

It is believed that entry was gained to one of the cars and that it was driven recklessly around the garage yard, in turn causing damage to other vehicles as it collided with them.

It is believed that an attempt was made to remove the steering lock off one car also.

Gardai are appealing to anybody who may have any information in relation to this incident to contact them in Letterkenny.