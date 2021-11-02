Taoiseach addresses Cop26 conference in Glasgow

The Taoiseach says world leaders can offer humanity a liveable planet if they act now on climate change.

Micheál Martin has told the Cop26 conference in Glasgow that Ireland is ready to play its part in limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees.

He's confirmed funding to developing countries to help tackle climate change will more than double to 225 million euro a year by 2025.

The Taoiseach told delegates it's not too late for action to be taken...........

Meanwhile, more than 80 countries, including Ireland, have signed a pledge to reduce methane emissions by 30 per cent before the end of the decade.

The US and EU say tackling the greenhouse gas - most of which comes from agriculture - is crucial to limit global warming.

The Taoiseach has said the target is a global one - not a national obligation.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told the conference action on cutting methane emissions can't wait any longer...................