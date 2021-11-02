Letterkenny Gardai investigate firework incident

Some damage has been caused to a house in Letterkenny as a result of a firework.

Gardaí received a report that a lit firework had been put through the letterbox of a house at Glencar Park on Wednesday last 27th of October at around 9.45pm.

The firework went off and caused damage to the letterbox however nobody was injured at the property.

Gardai say that this incident could very easily have resulted in a much more serious type of appeal had a fire started as a result within the house.

Gardai are anxious to progress the matter and to establish who was responsible.

They are urging anybody who witnessed any such activity in that area on that date to speak to Gardaí in Letterkenny on 074-9167100 or to call the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.

Meanwhile,a number of vehicles have been damaged on the outskirts of Letterkenny.

Gardaí are investigating a number of criminal damage incidents that occurred at a garage at Ballyboe, Lisnenan over the Bank Holiday Weekend.

A some stage between Saturday the 23rd of October at 4pm and Tuesday the 26th of October at 9.30am four vehicles were damaged at the garage.

It is believed that entry was gained to one of the cars and that it was driven recklessly around the garage yard, in turn causing damage to other vehicles as it collided with them.

It is believed that an attempt was made to remove the steering lock off one car also.

Gardai are appealing to anybody who may have any information in relation to this incident to contact them in Letterkenny.