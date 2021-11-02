The Leaving Cert does not prepare students for life beyond school, according to the Minister for Higher Education.

Simon Harris will be discussing reforming the Leaving Cert at the Oireachtas Education Committee this morning.

The Higher Education Minister will tell the Committee that the Leaving cert doesn't teach students about financial literacy, digital skills, sex education, or climate skills.

Minister Harris is to say any reform of the state exams must include a broader reform of the senior cycle, in terms of what subjects and skills are taught.

He will outline the importance of increasing the progression rate from DEIS schools to higher education.

He'll also announce that he intends to change the CAO system so further education and apprenticeships are displayed alongside third level education options for school leavers.