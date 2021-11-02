Investigation continuing into an alleged assault in Letterkenny

An investigation is continuing into an alleged assault on Main Street, Letterkenny.

The incident is believed to have happened on Sunday night at around 9pm.

A man reported having been assaulted at that location - across from Church Lane on main Street.

He reported that he received a punch to the head resulting in injuries, none of which are believed to be life threatening.

It is believed that a group of people may have been involved in a row at the location at the time.

Gardai are appealing to anybody who observed the incident to contact Gardaí in Letterkenny on 074-9167100.

If anybody was travelling down the Main Street around that time and they had a dash cam, Gardai are asking them to make the footage available to them.