Higgins says Derry will have to be at their best

The Candystripes are on the road to Waterford this afternoon ahead of tomorrow evening's re-arranged league clash at the RSC (KO 6.15).

The game was originally postponed due to International call-ups and then re-set for Monday, before an electrical fault at the ground ruled that option out.

There is plenty at stake for both teams in this one- Waterford just below Finn Harps in the race to avoid the promotion play-off while City still harbour European ambitions.

The Blues had picked up 10 points from 12 before Friday night's defeat at Oriel Park and despite searching for a little consistency of late, the visitors have done really well to stay in contention going into the last few weeks of the season.

Ruaidhri Higgins knows his side will need to find their very best form for what is another key week with a trip to Ballybofey coming up straight after this.

The Derry boss is thinking about nothing other than Tuesday evening of course and knows the size of the task at hand.

"Waterford have been going really well and have turned things right around over the past few months. They're one of the most in-form teams in the country at the minute having recruited well in the summer transfer window."

"It's a tough game for us in another challenging week but that's football- it's our job and that's just the way it is."

Higgins confirmed that Ciaron Harkin will miss the game through suspension while Marc Walsh is feeling the effects of his return from a long-standing hamstring injury and won't feature at all this week.