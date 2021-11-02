Government favours publication of Brandon Report – Varadkar

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar has confirmed he and the government support the early publication of a report, which looked into allegations of over 100 incidents of sexual abuse perpetrated against 18 residents of a HSE facility for people with disabilities in Donegal. The abuse was carried by another resident, known by the pseudonym 'Brandon'.

Responding to questions from Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle in the Dail this afternoon, Mr Varadkar reaffirmed that the HSE has been asked by Gardai not to publish yet, and Minister Ann Rabbitte has written to the Garda Commissioner about the issue..............

Responding, Deputy Pringle said people need reassurances that this has not happened in other centres, but at this point, he does not have confidence that HSE guarantees can be taken at face value.........

The full discussion can be heard here -