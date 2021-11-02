Gardai treating spiking incidents ‘very seriously’

Gardai say that they are treating a number of alleged spiking incidents in Donegal very seriously.

One incident under investigation occurred within the Buncrana District a few weeks ago and relates to a possible case of drink spiking.

The other occurred within the Letterkenny District over the Halloween weekend. This incident relates to a possible 'injection spiking'.

Sgt Eunan Walsh is advising any victims of similar incidents or any form of drug spiking to come forward and report the matter to Gardai: