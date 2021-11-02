Firework causes damage to Letterkenny home

Some damage has been caused to a house in Letterkenny as a result of a firework.

Gardaí received a report that a lit firework had been put through the letterbox of a house at Glencar Park on Wednesday last 27th of October at around 9.45pm.

The firework went off and caused damage to the letterbox however nobody was injured at the property.

Gardai say that this incident could very easily have resulted in a much more serious type of appeal had a fire started as a result within the house.

Gardai are anxious to progress the matter and to establish who was responsible.

They are urging anybody who witnessed any such activity in that area on that date to speak to Gardaí in Letterkenny on 074-9167100 or to call the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.