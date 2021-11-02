Derry PSNI investigate home assault on elderly woman

A woman was assaulted in an aggravated burglary at a house in the Ballynasilloe Park area of Derry this morning.

Police say at approximately 11am, police received a report that a woman, aged in her 80s had been assaulted in her home by an unknown man, who placed duct tape on her wrists and over her eyes.

She managed to make her way out of the house and signal for help before the male made off with her purse and handbag.

Police are apperaling for inforation, saying this must have been a terrifying ordeal for this lady and they are following all lines of enquiry to identify the man involved.