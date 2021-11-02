Crew on trawler in Brexit fishing row allowed leave vessel

The Donegal skipper and crew onboard a British trawler which is at the centre of a political controversy in the French Harbour Le Harve have since been allowed to leave the vessel.

However, 'Jondy' Ward from Burtonport and the rest of the crew will be restricted in their movements.

The trawler had been delayed at the harbour for a number of days in a dispute over post-Brexit fishing rights.

Family spokesperson Cllr Michael Cholm MacGiolla Easbuig says while they are being well looked after, it's an unfortunate situation: