3,276 new cases of Covid 19 confirmed this evening

3,726 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed this evening.

It's the highest number of new cases since the 14th of January.

The 14-day incidence stands at 695 per 100,000, an increase of 18% on last week. As of 8am today, 493 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 90 are in ICU.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly confirmed the news in the Dáil during a debate on the extension of emergency Government Covid powers.

They includes mask wearing, hospitality rules and the ability to restrict the movement of people.

Minister Donnelly says they're needed given the current situation...........