With three games to go Finn Harps are just above the relegation play off place on goal difference after Monday night's 0-0 draw with Drogheda.

The result means Drogheda are safe while Harps require points in their next outing at home to Derry City to keep their hopes on staying up alive.

After the game Ollie Horgan told Diarmaid Doherty his side didn't do enough on the night: