Watch: County Final Countdown – Ciaran Thompson

It's County Final week and both holders Naomh Conaill and challengers to the crown St Eunan's will be putting the final pieces to their respective plans to get their hands on the Dr Maguire Cup.

Next Sunday, Naomh Conaill will play in their 5th decider in a row and are gunning for the magic three in a row.

In the big match preview Oisin Kelly has been speaking with Naomh Conaill Captain Ciaran Thompson, who is chasing a fourth winners medal:

Naomh Conaill v St Eunan's in the 2021 Donegal Senior Championship Final on Sunday will be LIVE on Highland with Oisin Kelly, Martin McHugh and Brendan Kilcoyne in association with Highland Motors, Letterkenny. See highlandmotors.ie