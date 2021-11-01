Pressure continues to mount on HSE to publish Brandon report

Pressure continues to mount on the HSE to publish the Brandon Report.

The report details over 100 instances of sustained sexual abuse which occurred at the Ard Greine Court and Sean O'Hare Units, at St Joseph's Hospital, Stranorlar, over a period of 13 years.

Despite the report being concluded it has not been published.

Minister for Disabilities, Anne Rabbitte has too fought for the publication of the report and has endured repeated denials of same.

Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle is to raise the issue in the Dail tomorrow.

He says a number of agencies have a role to play in ensuring there is no recurrence of such incidents: