People encouraged to take part in home security checklist challenge

Gardai in Donegal are encouraging homeowners to take part in the home security checklist challenge.

Gardai say that a home security assessment is essential in identifying weaknesses in your physical security that might provide an easy opportunity for a crime to occur.

In a statement, Gardai say that while nothing can make your home absolutely burglar-proof, these checks are intended to create security layers that, if implemented, can serve to reduce criminal opportunity and make it more difficult to force entry into your home:

A small investment of time and money can reduce your chances of being a victim of burglary.

Burglars like easy opportunities. If they have to make a lot of noise, spend a lot of time, or risk being seen, the chances are they won’t bother.

A good rule of thumb is the 3 minute delay test.

If you can deny entry for 3 minutes or more – it is likely the burglars will leave.

Complete this checklist challenge to determine how well your home is secured against burglary. Remember, every NO answer is a threat to your home security.

For more information visit www.garda.ie or contact your local Crime Prevention Officer.