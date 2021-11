Over 100 political leaders will gather in Glasgow today for the COP26 UN climate conference.

It's hoped agreement can be reached in order to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and prevent the earth from overheating.

The Taoiseach will outline Irish plans to reduce carbon output by 2030 when he addresses delegates tomorrow.

Siobhán Curran of Trocaire says the plight of poorer nations can't be overlooked in any deal reached: