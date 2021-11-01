Number of Donegal bus route changes, improvements proposed

The National Transport Authority has proposed plans aiming to increase the amount of rural bus services in Ireland by 25%, under its Connecting Ireland plans.

The plans include a number of proposals that are aimed at better connecting rural Donegal to the public transport network, as well as improving the frequency of some already existing routes.

A number of route extensions and changes have been proposed for Donegal and North-West routes - services such as the Donegal Town to Dublin route, the Derry to Sligo route and the Letterkenny to Dublin bus service have proposed additions to better integrate each route locally and also maintain the frequency of each bus route.

Meanwhile for more rural routes, a number of Donegal route changes have been proposed: it's been proposed that the 293 and 490 route between Donegal and Glencolmcille be integrated into one, with a minimum of 7 return trips a day to be made on the route Monday to Saturday.

It's also been proposed that Ballindrait be added to the existing 487 route between Letterkenny and Strabane.

The 953 bus route between Letterkenny and Moville is now proposed to be extended along to Greencastle, and it's also been stated that the 992 route between Dungloe and Crolly be extended to service Ranafast.

You can check out the list of proposed route changes and additions at nationaltransport.ie.

The public consultation survey is available here: https://eu.surveymonkey.com/r/BT9CDVS