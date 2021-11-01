Missing teen could be in Letterkenny area

A missing teenager may be in the Letterkenny area.

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Patrick Crumlish.

The 17 year old was last seen in the Derry area on Wednesday last 27th October.

Patrick is described as being approximately 5’8 in height, medium build, short black hair and blue eyes.

Police are unsure of what clothing he is wearing. Patrick has tattoos on both hands.

The missing teen could be in Derry or possibly Omagh, Strabane and Letterkenny areas.

Police are appealing for Patrick to make contact with them or if anyone knows of Patrick’s whereabouts please contact police at Strand Road Station on 101.