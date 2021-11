The PRO of the Mica Action Group says a redress scheme with a cap of €350,000 would be very disappointing.

Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien is due to announce an enhanced Mica Redress Scheme on November 9th.

However, the proposed compensation cap of €350,000 is said to exclude 40% of affected homeowners.

Michael Doherty told the Nine til Noon Show that the Mica Action Group will continue to lobby for full redress: