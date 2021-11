Having secured the Apprentice Jockey Championship on Sunday in Naas, Dylan Browne McMonagle was back at work today and back in the winners enclosure.

Racing on the beach at Laytown in County Meath, the Donegal Jockey won the 2.50 on Thaleeq at 5/4 for Dermot Weld.

The Laytown races occupy a unique position in the Irish and British racing calendar as it is the only race event run on a beach under the rules of the Turf Club.