2020 winners presented with their Donegal Sports Star awards

The 2020 Donegal Sports Star Award winners received their awards on Monday evening in Letterkenny.

The 12 winners were announced at the end of January during the first ever Virtual Awards but the actual presentations had to be delayed due to the public health restrictions.

The 12 winners of the 2020 Donegal Sports Star Awards were Oisin Orr (Professional Sport Achievement and Overall winner), Clonmany B Tug of War team (Team Award), St. Bernadette’s Letterkenny (Primary School Award), St Eunan’s College, Letterkenny (Secondary Schools Award), Patsy McGowan Finn Harps (Hall of Fame), Kevin McLaughlin Clonmany B Tug of War team (Coach/Manager Award), Siobhan Coyle, Gaeil Fhánada GAA Club (Brendan McDaid Memorial Special Achievement Award), Rhys Irwin, Kilmacrennan (International Achievement Award), Mickey McCann, Donegal Senior Hurling team (Special Recognition Award), Danny McGonigle Clonmany Tug of War Club (Appreciation Award) and Adrienne Gallen, Lifford/Strabane Athletic Club (Youth Award).

The Overall winner Oisin Orr had a fantastic 2020 season riding 39 winners including his first Grade One win in the Irish St Ledger on board Search For A Song.

Oisin told Ryan Ferry he is hungry for more success when he gets back from his injury: