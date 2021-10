Coalisland boss Brian McGuckin has praised his side's belief after they came from seven points down in the final 10 minutes to claim a 3-06 to 0-14 win over Errigal Ciaran.

Goals from Jason Carberry, Brian Toner and Tiernan Quinn sealed their Final spot.

They will now face Dromore in the decider in two weeks' time.

Francis Mooney got the thoughts of Coalisland manager Brian McGuckin...