A 0-17 to 2-06 win was enough to earn Glenswilly their place in the Donegal Senior Football Championship for next year.

Padraig Bonner's side conceded two first half goals to Daire McDaid and Jamie Grant but kept the scoreboard ticking over to claim the five point win.

Glenswilly boss Padraig Bonner told Ryan Ferry he is relieved that his side will play senior football next year...